BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.14

May 15 (Reuters) - CPI Aerostructures Inc:

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q1 REVENUE $18.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $18.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AT QUARTER-END, TOTAL BACKLOG AT $373.3 MILLION WITH MULTI-YEAR DEFENSE CONTRACTS COMPRISING 78%

* QTRLY REVENUE DECLINED YOY ATTRIBUTABLE TO LOWER REVENUE FROM F-16 WING COMPONENTS & E-2D OUTER WING PANEL KITS

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES - DECREASE IN F-16 PROGRAM REVENUE IS TIMING ISSUE & EXPECT REVENUE FROM PROGRAM TO GROW IN FISCAL 2018