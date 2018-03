March 22 (Reuters) - Cpi Aerostructures Inc:

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $92 MILLION TO $96 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍PRE-TAX INCOME IN RANGE OF $9.1 TO $9.6 MILLION​

* YEAR-END BACKLOG OF $301.3 MILLION