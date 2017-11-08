BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures qtrly EPS $0.19​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - CPI Aerostructures Inc:
* CPI aerostructures inc - qtrly revenue was $20.7 million compared to $22.1 million
* CPI aerostructures inc - qtrly earnings per diluted share $0.19
* CPI aerostructures - quarter-end total backlog at $397.9 million with multi-year defense contracts comprising 79 percent
* CPI aerostructures inc - sees fiscal 2017 revenue at low end of prior range of $82.5 million and $87.0 million
* CPI aerostructures inc - sees fiscal 2017 pre-tax income to be at high end of a range of $8.1 million to $8.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $83.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S