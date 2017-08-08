FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures qtrly revenue $16.7 million
August 8, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures qtrly revenue $16.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cpi Aerostructures Inc

* Qtrly revenue was $16.7 million compared to $22.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per diluted share were $0.09 per diluted share

* Qtrly total backlog at $394.8 million with multi-year defense contracts comprising 80%

* Says ‍now expects to be cash flow positive in each of third and fourth quarters of this year​

* CPI Aerostructures Inc - reaffirms its prior financial guidance for fiscal 2017 revenue in range of $82.5 million and $87.0 million

* Sees 2017 ‍pre-tax income to be at high end of a range of $8.1 million to $8.4 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $17.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $84.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

