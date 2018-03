March 7 (Reuters) - CPI Aerostructures Inc:

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES RECEIVES $3.8 MILLION CONTRACT AMENDMENT FROM BELL HELICOPTER FOR AH-1Z VIPER HELICOPTER COMPONENTS

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC - ‍CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR​

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC - IDIQ CONTRACT PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2017, NOW HAS VALUE OF $18.6 MILLION