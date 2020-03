March 31 (Reuters) - CPI Aerostructures Inc:

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES SAYS CO HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED AS “ESSENTIAL BUSINESS” BY NEW YORK STATE

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC - “WE MAY BE UNABLE TO PERFORM FULLY ON OUR CONTRACTS & OUR COSTS MAY INCREASE AS A RESULT OF THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK”

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES SAYS COST INCREASES MAY NOT BE FULLY RECOVERABLE OR ADEQUATELY COVERED BY INSURANCE