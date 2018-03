March 22 (Reuters) - Cpi Aerostructures Inc:

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES TO ACQUIRE WELDING METALLURGY, INC.

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC - DEAL FOR ‍$9.0 MILLION IN CASH​

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC - DEAL CALLS FOR UP $1.0 MILLION IN CASH TO BE PAID TO AIR INDUSTRIES IF WMI ENTERS INTO CERTAIN LONG-TERM SUPPLY DEALS DURING 2018​