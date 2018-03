March 12 (Reuters) - ViaSat Inc:

* CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE

* VIASAT INC - ‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED​

* VIASAT INC - AGREEMENT​ ‍IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY