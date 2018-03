March 12 (Reuters) - Cpi Card Group Inc:

* Q4 SALES $65 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $61.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 NET LOSS INCLUDED NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $19.1 MILLION