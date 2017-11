Nov 7 (Reuters) - CPI Card Group Inc:

* CPI Card Group Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q3 sales $68 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.7 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CPI Card Group - ‍expect cards in circulation will continue to grow in u.s. Over long-term, which bodes well for card replacement driven demand​