Dec 13 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - ACQUISITIONS OF HOTEL PROPERTIES IN CZECHIA AND HUNGARY

* ‍ACQUIRED A HISTORICAL BUILDING LOCATED IN CESKY KRUMLOV, CZECHIA​

* ‍PROPERTY WILL BE COMPLETELY RECONSTRUCTED INTO FOUR STAR BOUTIQUE HOTEL WITH APPROXIMATELY 30 ROOMS​

* ‍ACQUIRED HOTEL IBIS OLOMOUC CENTRE, IDEALLY LOCATED IN OLOMOUC, CZECHIA​

‍ALSO ACQUIRED BUILDING LOCATED DOWNTOWN BUDAPEST​