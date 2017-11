Nov 17 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY: ANNOUNCES TWO REAL ESTATE ACQUISITIONS IN THE CZECH REPUBLIC

* FIRST PROJECT, WITH LAND PLOTS OF APPROXIMATELY 55.8 THOUSAND SQM, IS LOCATED IN AN ATTRACTIVE PART OF PRAGUE 9

* SECOND PROJECT, WITH LAND PLOTS OF APPROXIMATELY 395 THOUSAND SQM, IS LOCATED IN RITKA, APPROXIMATELY 30 KILOMETERS SOUTHWEST OF PRAGUE