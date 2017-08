June 30 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: CPI PROPERTY GROUP RAISES EUR 51.5 MILLION AND ISSUES 515 MILLION NEW SHARES.

* ‍NEW SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED BY CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RAVENTO S.A R.L., AN ENTITY CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MR. RADOVAN VÍTEK​

* ‍CORPORATE SHARE CAPITAL THUS INCREASED TO EUR 831.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)