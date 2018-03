March 19 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* CPI PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A EUR 150 MILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* NEW EUR 150 MILLION FACILITY WILL REPLACE EXISTING FACILITIES OF AROUND EUR 45 MILLION SIGNED IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)