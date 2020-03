March 23 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* UPDATE REGARDING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* SAYS WELL-PREPARED FOR CHALLENGES AHEAD

* IS TAKING ACTIONS TO REDUCE OVERHEAD AND OTHER COSTS, INCLUDING EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AND REMUNERATION WHEREVER FEASIBLE

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND DEVELOPMENT PLANS ARE BEING REASSESSED AND REPRIORITIZED

* GROUP'S OFFICE ACQUISITION PIPELINE IN WARSAW IS SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE