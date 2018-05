May 9 (Reuters) -

* CPPIB AND GIC ENTER INTO JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TO ACQUIRE AN OFFICE PROPERTY IN SEOUL’S CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT

* GIC - CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, CO ENTERED JV TO BUY OFFICE BUILDING IN SEOUL FOR KRW418 BILLION (US$380 MILLION)

* GIC- CPPIB, CO TO ACQUIRE A GRADE A OFFICE BUILDING IN SEOUL, KUMHO ASIANA MAIN TOWER, FROM KUMHO ASIANA GROUP, PARENT OF ASIANA AIRLINES

* GIC- CPPIB AND GIC WILL EACH OWN A 50% STAKE IN THIS OFFICE PROPERTY