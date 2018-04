April 10 (Reuters) -

* Phoenix Mills Ltd says Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) invests an additional 9.38 billion rupees ($144.34 mln) in strategic investment platform with co

* Phoenix Mills Ltd says after latest investment, CPPIB’s total investment stands at 16.62 billion rupees in strategic investment platform for 49 percent stake

* ($1 = 64.9850 Indian rupees)