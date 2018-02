Feb 14 (Reuters) - Consumer Portfolio Services Inc:

* CPS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 0.9 PERCENT TO $107.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* RECORDED ‍NON-CASH INCOME TAX CHARGE OF $15.1 MILLION IN Q4 AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM