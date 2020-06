BRIEF-CPSI Announces Refinancing Of Credit Facilities To Create Flexibility For More Opportunistic Future Uses Of Capital

June 18 (Reuters) - Computer Programs and Systems Inc :

* CPSI ANNOUNCES THE REFINANCING OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO CREATE FLEXIBILITY FOR MORE OPPORTUNISTIC FUTURE USES OF CAPITAL AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

* CPSI - ANNOUNCED REFINANCING OF EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES BY ENTERING INTO AN AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

* COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS - CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $110 MILLION

* CPSI - CREDIT AGREEMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY FROM $87 MILLION TO $75 MILLION