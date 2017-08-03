FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CPSI Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 9:06 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-CPSI Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Computer Programs And Systems Inc :

* CPSI announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $67.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Computer Programs And Systems Inc - quarterly bookings of $33.7 million

* Computer programs and systems inc - quarterly Trubridge bookings of $8.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

