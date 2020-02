BRIEF-CPSI Reports Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.78

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Computer Programs and Systems Inc :

* CPSI ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q4 REVENUE $70.6 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $70.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.70 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE THREE-YEAR AVERAGE ANNUAL ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 5% TO 8%

* COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS - FOR 2020, ANTICIPATES RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW END OF LONG-TERM GUIDANCE AND TOTAL REVENUE OF $280 TO $290 MILLION

* COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS - FOR 2020 GAAP NET MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 7% TO 8% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 18% TO 19%