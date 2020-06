June 11 (Reuters) - CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION:

* CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION SAYS FOR NOW, TRANSPORT NETWORK COMPANIES DRIVERS ARE PRESUMED TO BE EMPLOYEES

* CPUC SAYS IT MUST ENSURE THAT TRANSPORT NETWORK COMPANIES COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS APPLICABLE TO EMPLOYEES OF AN ENTITY SUBJECT TO ITS JURISDICTION Source text: (bit.ly/2MRYazW)