Oct 20 (Reuters) - CR CAPITAL REAL ESTATE AG

* ANNOUNCES CAPITAL REDUCTION‍​

* TO REDUCE SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 16.9 MILLION TO EUR 1.88 MILLION, DIVIDED INTO 1.88 MILLION BEARER SHARES

* SHARE CONSOLIDATION IN RATIO OF 10: 1 WILL TAKE PLACE WITH EFFECT FROM END OF OCT 23