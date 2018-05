May 8 (Reuters) - CRA International Inc:

* CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES (CRA) ANNOUNCES ADJUSTMENT TO PREVIOUSLY RELEASED 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS TO REFLECT CHANGE TO NON-CASH FORGIVABLE LOAN AMORTIZATION

* Q1 REVENUE $99.5 MILLION

* CRA INTERNATIONAL - DUE TO ADJUSTMENT, Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED BY $0.11 PER SHARE

* REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: