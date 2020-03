BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - Withdrawing Previously Issued Fiscal 2020 Outlook

March 19 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc :

* CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE - ON MARCH 18 ANNOUNCED IS WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FISCAL 2020 OUTLOOK, INCLUDING FISCAL 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FISCAL 2020 OUTLOOK DUE TO UNCERTAIN IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS(COVID-19)PANDEMIC

* CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE - UNABLE TO RELIABLY QUANTIFY COVID-19 PANDEMIC’S CURRENT & FUTURE IMPACT ON FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE - POSTPONING ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY, WHICH PREVIOUSLY HAD BEEN SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 2020