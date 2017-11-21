FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Q1 earnings per share $1.92
#Market News
November 21, 2017 / 1:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Q1 earnings per share $1.92

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

* Cracker Barrel reports results for first quarter fiscal 2018, comparable store sales outperformed the casual dining industry, earnings exceeded expectations

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $2.15 to $2.25

* Q1 earnings per share $1.92

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $8.75 to $8.90

* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $3.1 billion

* Q1 revenue $710.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $717.2 million

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc qtrly ‍comparable restaurant sales of 0.2% and traffic of negative 1.8%​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc sees fiscal 2018​ ‍capital expenditures of approximately $150 million to $160 million fiscal 2018​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - ‍ estimates that hurricanes Harvey and Irma reduced Q1 diluted EPS by about $0.07 ; will reduce Q2 diluted EPS by about $0.03​

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $8.81, revenue view $3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

