BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $2.03

May 22 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc :

* CRACKER BARREL REPORTS RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018, INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.03

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.95 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BILLION

* Q3 REVENUE $721.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $718.9 MILLION

* SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION FOR 2018

* CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE - BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $1.25/SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, A 4.2% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS DIVIDEND

* ALSO DECLARED A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $3.75 PER SHARE ON COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK

* ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.45, REVENUE VIEW $3.04 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018

* CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)