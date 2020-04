BRIEF-Cramo Withdraws Guidance For 2020 Due To COVID-19

April 9 (Reuters) - Cramo Oyj:

* CRAMO PLC WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO COVID-19

* JANUARY-MARCH 2020 HAS DEVELOPED LARGELY IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS. CRAMO’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HAS NOT YET BEEN AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CORONAVIRUS REPRESENTS SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY FOR REMAINING YEAR

* UNCERTAINTY AND SLOWING WORLD ECONOMY WILL LIKELY DELAY AND REDUCE INVESTMENT DECISIONS, WHICH WILL IMPACT NEGATIVELY ON RENTAL DEMAND