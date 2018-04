BRIEF-Crane Co Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.31 Excluding Items

April 23 (Reuters) - Crane Co:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND RAISES 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 SALES $799 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $802.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.75 TO $4.95

* REVISING 2018 FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE TO $240-$270 MILLION VERSUS. PRIOR RANGE OF $220-$250 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: