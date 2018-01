BRIEF-Crane Co. Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.48

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Crane Co:

* . REPORTS 2017 RESULTS AND UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.65 TO $4.85

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 SALES $714 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $702 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.35 TO $5.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $262 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $228 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016‍​

* Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDED A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE OF $87 MILLION RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $374 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $353 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016‍​

* SEES 2018 CORE SALES GROWTH OF +2 PERCENT TO +4 PERCENT

* FULL YEAR 2018 FREE CASH FLOW EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $220 MILLION TO $250 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $125 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON A PRE-TAX BASIS, INCREMENTAL GROWTH INVESTMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION IN 2018 AND $10 MILLION IN 2019