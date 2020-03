March 3 (Reuters) - Craneware PLC:

* HY REVENUE OF $35.9M (H1 2019: $35.9M)

* HY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED 10% TO $12.7M (H1 2019: $11.6M)

* SAYS INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 5% TO 11.5P PER SHARE (H1 2019: 11P PER SHARE)

* SAYS STRONG SALES PIPELINE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* SAYS BOARD CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR AND BEYOND, EXPECTATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED