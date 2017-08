BRIEF-Cranswick Plc says qtrly revenue up 27 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - CRANSWICK PLC:

* FIRST QUARTER TRADING STATEMENT

* CRANSWICK PLC QTRLY REVENUE IN THREE MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2017 WAS 27% AHEAD OF SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR.

* GROUP HAS MADE A POSITIVE START TO CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* RISING INPUT COSTS WERE PARTIALLY MITIGATED DURING PERIOD

* CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR WHICH REMAINS UNCHANGED

* Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE* GREW BY 21% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR, UNDERPINNED BY STRONG DOMESTIC VOLUME GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)