Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc:

* ‍BOARD IS CONFIDENT IN BOTH PROSPECTS FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍Q3 TOTAL AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE WERE BOTH AHEAD OF PRIOR YEA​

* ‍TRADING DURING Q3 OF FINANCIAL YEAR WAS SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS​

* Q3 ‍TOTAL EXPORT SALES WERE ALSO WELL AHEAD​