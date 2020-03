BRIEF-Crater Gold Mining To Suspend Production At Crater Mountain Project

March 25 (Reuters) - Crater Gold Mining Ltd:

* TO SUSPEND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PRODUCTION AT COMPANY’S CRATER MOUNTAIN PROJECT

* WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH MINERAL RESOURCES AUTHORITY (MRA) OF PNG FOR RENEWAL OF ML510 MINING LICENCE

* PNG GOVERNMENT NATIONAL STATE OF EMERGENCY PREVENTS CO FROM MOVING EXPATRIATE PERSONNEL IN AND OUT OF PNG FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* TO RETAIN ONLY A COMPLEMENT OF SECURITY AND MAINTENANCE STAFF AT CRATER MOUNTAIN PROJECT

* DURING THIS PERIOD WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH MINERAL RESOURCES AUTHORITY (MRA) OF PNG FOR RENEWAL OF ML510 MINING LICENCE