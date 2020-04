April 2 (Reuters) - Craven House Capital PLC:

* CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL - CORONAVIRUS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL - CORE INVESTMENT OWNED BY CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL NORTH AMERICA EXPERIENCED ALMOST TOTAL COLLAPSE IN ITS REVENUES IN RECENT WEEKS

* CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL - GIVEN FAR-REACHING IMPACT OF PANDEMIC, THAT VALUATIONS ACROSS CRAVEN'S PORTFOLIO WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPAIRED