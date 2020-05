BRIEF-Crawford & Co Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.21

May 5 (Reuters) - Crawford & Co:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.10 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS OF $237.5 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $247.1 MILLION FOR 2019 Q1

* QTRLY REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, OF $238.8 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $247.1 MILLION FOR 2019 Q1

* RECOGNIZED A NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT IN 2020 Q1, TOTALING $17.7 MILLION, RELATED TO OUR CRAWFORD CLAIMS SOLUTIONS SEGMENT

* EXPECT SLOWDOWN RESULTING FROM COVID-19 COULD HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT TO OUR FINANCIAL CONDITION IN ONE OR MORE FUTURE QUARTERS