May 19 (Reuters) - Crawford & Co:

* CRAWFORD & CO - BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AN INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS

* CRAWFORD & CO - UNANIMOUSLY APPOINTED ROHIT VERMA, CO'S CEO AND JOSEPH BLANCO, CO'S PRESIDENT AS EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OF CO