BRIEF-Crawford & Co sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.74

* Crawford & Co reports 2017 third quarter results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.74
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion
* Q3 revenue $271.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $288.6 million
* Crawford & Co qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.23 for crd-a and $0.22 for crd-b on a non-GAAP basis in 2017 Q3
* Crawford & Co - recorded restructuring and special charges of $1.4 million and $1.5 million in 2017 and 2016 third quarters, respectively
* Crawford & Co - expects to incur restructuring and special charges in 2017 totaling approximately $13.0 million pretax, or $0.16 per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crawford & Co - qtrly earnings per share of $0.22 for non-voting class a common stock and $0.20 for voting class b common stock