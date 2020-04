April 27 (Reuters) - Crawford & Co:

* CRAWFORD & COMPANY® ANNOUNCES ROHIT VERMA TO BE THE NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND JOSEPH BLANCO AS THE NEW PRESIDENT

* CRAWFORD & CO - HARSHA AGADI WILL BE TRANSITIONING FROM HIS ROLE OF CEO TO RETURN BACK TO BOARD AS A DIRECTOR

* CRAWFORD & CO - ROHIT VERMA, WILL STEP INTO ROLE OF CEO & JOSEPH BLANCO WILL STEP INTO ROLE OF PRESIDENT, EACH EFFECTIVE ON MAY 15, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: