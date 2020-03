BRIEF-Crawford & Company Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.13

March 5 (Reuters) - Crawford & Co:

* MPANY REPORTS 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; ISSUES INITIAL 2020 GUIDANCE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.12 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS OF $247.2 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $263.8 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $257.6 MILLION VERSUS $274.5 MILLION

* SEES 2020 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS BETWEEN $1.00 BILLION AND $1.05 BILLION

* SEES 2020 NET INCOME BETWEEN $37.5 AND $42.5 MILLION, OR $0.73 TO $0.83 DILUTED EARNINGS PER CRD-A SHARE

* SEES 2020 NET INCOME BETWEEN $37.5 AND $42.5 MILLION, OR $0.65 TO $0.75 DILUTED EARNINGS PER CRD-B SHARE