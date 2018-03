March 23 (Reuters) - Crawshaw Group Plc:

* NOEL COLLETT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN

* ALAN RICHARDSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS NOTIFIED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO LEAVE BUSINESS IN EARLY MAY

* TRADING IN FIRST 6 WEEKS OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR HAS BEEN CHALLENGING, EXACERBATED BY RECENT POOR WEATHER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)