April 25 (Reuters) - Cray Inc:

* CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 - SEC FILING

* CRAY INC - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, CREDIT FACILITY WAS REDUCED FROM $50.0 MILLION TO $15.0 MILLION