Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cray Inc:

* CRAY ANNOUNCES SELECTED PRELIMINARY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $390 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 15 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $50 MILLION

* CRAY- ESTIMATES IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WILL RESULT IN REDUCTION TO CO‘S GAAP EARNINGS FOR Q4, YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 IN RANGE OF $30-35 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: