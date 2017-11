Nov 21 (Reuters) - CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA:

* ‍REVENUE OF MNOK 1,250 IN Q3 2017, COMPARED TO MNOK 995 IN Q3 2016​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA OF MNOK -9 IN Q3 2017, COMPARED TO MNOK -11 IN Q3 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)