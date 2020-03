March 30 (Reuters) - Crayon Group Holding ASA:

* CRAYON: COVID-19 UPDATE

* IN TERMS OF ECONOMIC IMPACT, CRAYON HAS A ROBUST BUSINESS MODEL THAT HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 SITUATION

* COMPANY IS FULLY FINANCED WITH NO REFINANCING NEEDS UNTIL 2022

* IF LIQUIDITY SHORTAGES IN GENERAL ECONOMY MATERIALIZE IT COULD HAVE NEGATIVE SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)