BRIEF-CRCAM Alpes Provence End-March Consolidated Gross Operating Income Down At EUR 23.9 Million

April 24 (Reuters) - CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL ALPES PROVENCE:

* END-MARCH NET INCOME OF €14.6 MILLION, DOWN -41.3% IN THE INDIVIDUAL ACCOUNTS

* END-MARCH CONSOLIDATED GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 23.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 35.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-MARCH CONSOLIDATED NET BANKING INCOME EUR 91 MILLION VERSUS EUR 101.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END MARCH BASEL 3 LIQUIDITY RATIO 113.6%

* COVID-19: EXPECTS IMPACTS ON ITS REVENUES, COST OF RISK, EARNINGS AND THE VALUATION OF ITS INVESTMENTS AND HOLDINGS