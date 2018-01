Jan 29 (Reuters) - CRCAM ATLANTIQUE VENDEE SC:

* FY GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 173.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 181.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 108.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET BANKING INCOME EUR 425.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 429.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT SEPT 30, 2017 TRANSITIONAL CRD4 BASEL 3 SOLVENCY RATIO AT 18.47 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2EkeyV4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)