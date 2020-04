BRIEF-CRCAM Atlantique Vendee Q1 Gross Operating Income Down At EUR 30.4 Mln

April 27 (Reuters) - CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL ATLANTIQUE VENDEE SC:

* ON COVID-19: EXPECTS IMPACTS ON REVENUES, COST OF RISK, ON ITS RESULT AS WELL AS ON THE VALUATION OF ITS INVESTMENTS AND PARTICIPATIONS

* FINANCIAL RESULTS AT MARCH 31, 2020

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 12.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 103.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 101.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS OPERATING INCOME 30.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 34.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, LCR LIQUIDITY RATIO WAS 108.8% FOR A REGULATORY MINIMUM OF 100%

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, CET1 RATIO REACHES 21.9% FOR A REGULATORY MINIMUM OF 10.74%

* END-MARCH CONSOLIDATED EQUITY IS 3.18 BILLION EUR AND REPRESENTS 13.1% OF BALANCE SHEET OF 24.22 BILLION EUR Source text: bit.ly/35l4Hfj Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)