BRIEF-CRCAM Brie Picardie H1 consolidated gross operating profit down at 160.6‍​ million euros

July 25 (Reuters) - CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL BRIE PICARDIE:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 160.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 182.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET BANKING INCOME EUR 319.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 336.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 113.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 121.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* at End of June, Cost of Risk Was Eur 8.5 Million

* LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO WAS 129 PERCENT AT END OF JUNE 2017

* CRD RATIO WAS 17 PERCENT AT END OF MARCH 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)