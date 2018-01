Jan 26 (Reuters) - CRCAM ILLE-ET-VILAINE SC:

* FY CONSOLIDATED INCOME EUR 72.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 64.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET SOCIAL INCOME EUR 61.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​89.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 82.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET BANKING INCOME EUR 247.2‍​ MILLION UP 3 PERCENT